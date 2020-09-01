Corn futures also traded unchanged with talk of lower supply, Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.
“Approaching U.S. 2020 harvest could start to offer seasonal resistance,” Freed said. “Bears feel supply bulls may be running out of new news and that harvest pressure could erase most of the August gains.”
“Corn prices traded both sides on uncertainty over the outcome of this year’s U.S. corn crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “What started out as a great year for corn has turned over a new leaf from the extended periods of hot/dry weather conditions and the fierce winds that moved across Iowa. The December closed a freckle higher while March closed unchanged.”