A yield-enhancing weather outlook and flattening ethanol production offset large export sales last week, said University of Illinois ag economist Todd Hubbs. A change in the recent corn price pattern involves a smaller corn crop than those formed by current market expectations, he added.
China officially announced that it has given up on its plan to have a 10% ethanol blend in the country’s urban gas supplies, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Logistics, trade wars and domestic corn price inflation doomed the process. “This is bad omen for future demand growth for corn used for ethanol as this program potentially could have been another billion-bushel user,” he said.