The monthly spot corn report shows this year’s depressing drop to the ethanol industry low of $3. This area has long been thought of as the price floor due to the massive demand from the ethanol industry, but this year’s COVID inspired collapse in driven miles, increased conversion ratios of corn to ethanol and the largest world stocks to use ratios in years, it appears that $3 may become just another casualty in this brutal year, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
The Export Sales Report showed old crop corn bookings were on the low end of expectations at 461,650 metric tons for the week. Of those, 66,100 MT were to China, Brugler Marketing said.