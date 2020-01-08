John Payne of Daniels Trading said, “I think last night is evidence grain and oilseed traders should not put too much stock into what happens in the Middle East as far as short term price movements go.”
Meanwhile, Brazil’s CONAB will release their latest production estimates today. Their December number for corn was 98.4 million metric tons. Trade anticipates a 1 million metric drop due to adverse weather, said CHS Hedging. Further, the long-range South American forecast for February is calling for drier weather across southern Brazil. “If realized it would stress late growth for corn,” CHS Hedging added.