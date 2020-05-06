Corn was largely affected by the crude oil market and planting progress today, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Underlying support stems from optimism over talk that the ethanol industry might soon come back online,” she said, but pressure is also coming from a loss of feed use demand.
“July futures have traded within a range today of just 0.05, and after testing their 10-day moving average resistance level overnight, are drifting to new lows for the day,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Despite being in a clearly defined downtrend, corn prices have not made new lows since April 21.”