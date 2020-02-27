Overnight trading in corn pushed futures 1 to 3 cents lower despite a sharply lower U.S. dollar. Corn ended the Wednesday session about 2 cents weaker.
“Traders anticipate USDA’s Export Sales report this morning to show 0.8 MMT and 1.3 MMT of corn bookings for the week ending Feb. 20,” Brugler Marketing reported.
The Hightower Report said it is a bit of a surprise for the bulls to see “yet another new contract low,” given the export news. Even though the USDA announced a sale of 123,000 metric tons of U.S. corn to South Korea yesterday and Argentina’s ministry of agriculture suspended the registration of agricultural exports until future notice, it didn’t create the positive bump in prices that might be expected, The Hightower Report said.