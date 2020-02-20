March corn closed down 2 cents to $3.78 ½, while May corn was down 2 ½ cents to $3.82 ¾. Hightower says several factors continue to pressure prices, primarily more corn acres in 2020 and a lack of buying from China. One forecast pinned EU corn production at nearly 7 percent higher than 2019.
Stewart-Peterson says the surge in the dollar is likely linked to the U.S. economy and global concerns over the coronavirus. The dollar has rallied 3.3 percent since early January, which is impacting the export market.