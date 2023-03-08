On Wednesday traders were reacting to the latest WASDE report.
“The corn market was lower and continued to get weaker as the day wore on following the WASDE report,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Demand continues to be a concern to the corn market as the market is looking for buyers to step in as it weakens.”
Ethanol production was also in focus.
“EIA data released this morning had ethanol production averaging 1.01 mln barrels per day through the week that ended March 3,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was a 7,000 bpd increase from the prior week. Ethanol stocks were 545,000 barrels higher to 25.32 mln."