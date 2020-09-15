Corn futures are up against key resistance, said Steve Freed. “U.S. farmers continues to be a reluctant seller of cash corn. Most want to see their harvest yield before selling.” The market could see a higher percent of spot selling from the field than normal,” he said.
The U.S. Grains Council director says global ethanol production will likely be down 20% this year, although recent months have improved to down 10% year-over-year, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
Stockard said he expects Dec. futures to stay flat or go down 1 ¾ overnight. He expects to see resistance as harvest advances, “with producers much more willing to sell corn than beans.”