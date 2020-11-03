“Supporting prices are continued generally dry patterns in the western US, Russia/Ukraine, and both Argentina and Brazil,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Harvest is running ahead of schedule at 82% complete, which compares to the five-year average of 69%. Good weather on this week should allow for farmers to again make good progress and likely put the total past the 90% mark.”
“Corn prices traded higher on expectations for a reduction to the US 2020 corn crop and decent demand for US corn,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from lower than expected harvest progress. This week should make up for that as forecasts call for warm/dry weather across much of the US Midwest.”