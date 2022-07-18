 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecasts show temperatures in the Western Corn Belt topping 100 degrees next weekend, with the South Dakota/Nebraska border seeing 110-113 degrees. This hot and dry forecast is sending corn higher as futures approach their 200 day moving averages, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.

The USDA is forecasting the U.S. corn yield this summer at 177 BPA and is projecting ending stocks at 1.470 bil bu. This would result in a stocks-to-use ratio of 10.1% which would be the second lowest since 2013/14. For now, row crops may have made a bottom on tightening supplies and less than ideal US/EU summer weather, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

“Unless the weather forecast shifts, the market is likely to find some support soon,” The Hightower Report said today.

Corn had a quick sell-off in this morning’s trade but regained strength going into the close , according Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

Traders were watching the impact of inflation, forecasts and trade on corn markets.

Crop ratings held steady this week at 64% good-to-excellent in corn. Weather “will likely trump the WASDE report after its release,” CHS Hedgi…

Traders continue to try to sort out weather forecasts during a crucial time for the corn crop. "Corn prices were sharply higher overnight on m…

“Technically, last night’s strength may help a near-term bottom form in the market around 6.50 after prices fell below 100-day moving average …

