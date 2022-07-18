People are also reading…
Forecasts show temperatures in the Western Corn Belt topping 100 degrees next weekend, with the South Dakota/Nebraska border seeing 110-113 degrees. This hot and dry forecast is sending corn higher as futures approach their 200 day moving averages, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
The USDA is forecasting the U.S. corn yield this summer at 177 BPA and is projecting ending stocks at 1.470 bil bu. This would result in a stocks-to-use ratio of 10.1% which would be the second lowest since 2013/14. For now, row crops may have made a bottom on tightening supplies and less than ideal US/EU summer weather, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.