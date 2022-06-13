 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

Corn markets moved lower but climbed up off the daily lows. “Futures spend a good portion of the day lower as the soybean complex and wheat futures traded lower, but wheat futures rebounded and brought corn off the lows,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “News was light today and we saw inter-market support or pressure.”

Rain across the Corn Belt was expected to give the crop a boost. “Rain across the upper Midwest today should allow for crops in these regions to quickly grow, as a major warm-up is on the way with triple-digit temperatures expected,” Total Farm Marketing said. “In other parts of the Midwest, high temperatures will dry out recent rains quickly.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Brazil’s crop agency, Conab, reduced its estimate of Brazil’s corn production in 21/22 by 4.50 bb, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Corn

Trader estimates ahead of Friday’s WASDE report are calling for domestic corn carryout to be 3.2 million bushels tighter at 1.436 billion. The…

Corn

We’re expecting little changes despite talk of higher U.S. corn export demand as a lower South America corn supply and reduced Ukrainian expor…

Corn

Corn is lower following bearish CPI data and anticipation of today’s USDA report, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Corn

Corn is pulling back ahead of tomorrow’s WASDE, CHS Hedging said, but spreads are strong. “July futures touched their 50-day moving average ye…

Corn

There was only one other time when corn was $7 and the stock market collapsed, and it was 2008, and it did not end well for the corn market, s…

Corn

Corn futures rose sharply as Russia intensified its assault on Ukraine, according to CHS Hedging. Also supporting prices is news that China wi…

Corn

Early planting delays led to a weather premium, particularly in corn, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “Now with planting all caught…

Corn

Corn was higher on the fourth consecutive day of bull spreading, pushing up July prices on talk of a hotter forecast, according to CHS Hedging.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News