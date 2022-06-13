Corn markets moved lower but climbed up off the daily lows. “Futures spend a good portion of the day lower as the soybean complex and wheat futures traded lower, but wheat futures rebounded and brought corn off the lows,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “News was light today and we saw inter-market support or pressure.”
Rain across the Corn Belt was expected to give the crop a boost. “Rain across the upper Midwest today should allow for crops in these regions to quickly grow, as a major warm-up is on the way with triple-digit temperatures expected,” Total Farm Marketing said. “In other parts of the Midwest, high temperatures will dry out recent rains quickly.”