“Corn prices saw pressure from weakness in the wheat, energy and equity markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Additional pressure came from a stronger US dollar. Harvest delays continue from rain events across the Eastern Corn Belt and recent snow/rain mix in the Western Corn Belt.”
“Corn futures closed slightly lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Rains in Brazil and Argentina should help corn and soybean plantings there. Talk of higher demand for US corn exports continues to offer support. Lack of US farmer selling corn also offers support. Some feel US farmer is only 35-45% harvest corn sold to date.”