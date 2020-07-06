The forecast helped push the corn market lower Monday. “The corn market traded higher on extreme heat with light chances for beneficial moisture ahead of the pollination period,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices retreated from their highs, midday, as some weather models suggest a wetter pattern to possibly develop.”
“Corn futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Uncertain US Midwest 2-week weather outlook gave mixed inputs to futures… Slow US Export demand and concern increase in US virus cases could slow US domestic food and fuel demand limited the upside in prices.”