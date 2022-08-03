Managed funds “continue to liquidate out of net corn longs,” as recession worries and improving weather in the Midwest are causing prices to ease lower. “Trade volume remains low. Open interest is slowly trying to increase from season lows.”
People are also reading…
Corn futures “got the strongest midday bounce” of all ag markets, CHS Hedging said.
Weekly ethanol production rose 22,000 barrels per day last week, with stocks up 66,000 barrels this week. Ethanol margins fell 2 cents to 36 cents per gallon.