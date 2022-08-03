 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

Managed funds “continue to liquidate out of net corn longs,” as recession worries and improving weather in the Midwest are causing prices to ease lower. “Trade volume remains low. Open interest is slowly trying to increase from season lows.”

People are also reading…

Corn futures “got the strongest midday bounce” of all ag markets, CHS Hedging said.

Weekly ethanol production rose 22,000 barrels per day last week, with stocks up 66,000 barrels this week. Ethanol margins fell 2 cents to 36 cents per gallon.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

A brief cool-off is expected for the Western Corn Belt with the first decent chance of rain over the past two weeks. Unfortunately, Iowa soils…

Corn

Corn traded both sides today after opening very strong, then fading mid-morning, and closed only slightly higher, according Patti Uhrich of CH…

Corn

The first shipments of corn left Odessa in the Ukraine, but uncertainty about grain from Ukraine continues, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Servic…

Corn

Current Ukraine corn crop forecasts does not account for the potential physical inability to harvest due to a lack of fuel, parts, labor and s…

Corn

Corn futures are trading higher this morning as heat and dry weather continue to support the market, but global markets are limiting the upsid…

Corn

Dr. Michael Cordonnier lowered his US corn yield estimated to 174.0 bushels per acre, according Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Corn

Corn prices were mixed ultimately today, but saw support from the surging oilseed market. Ethanol production decreased by 13,000 barrels per d…

Corn

Crop ratings held steady this week at 64% good-to-excellent in corn. Weather “will likely trump the WASDE report after its release,” CHS Hedgi…

Corn

September corn finished down and December corn closed sharply lower on the session but up from early lows, according to The Hightower Report.

Corn

There are worries the USDA may need to lower export sales on the balance sheets, which is keeping any potential corn rally in check, Total Far…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News