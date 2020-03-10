Corn markets were higher on a variety of sources of support, including traders looking to pick up a bargain. “Corn prices traded higher on spillover strength in the energy and equity markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support form emerging bargain buyers.”
Farmers continue to be slow to sell corn, which helps support futures. “Corn futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Corn futures followed the higher trade in energies. Lack of US farmer selling continues to offer support to basis and spreads. This offers support to futures.”