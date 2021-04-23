 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn

“The corn market opened lower on a bout of pre-weekend profit taking,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Losses were limited from continued strength in the wheat market. May corn was up 70 cents for the week. December corn was up 38 ½ cents for the week. Weather watchers will have their eyes on SA and US maps for the coming week or two.”

"Corn futures were mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Managed funds may have taken the day off after being massive buyers Thursday… US domestic cash basis remains firm as end users bid for summer supplies. Fact USDA finally reported new crop US corn sales to China offered support.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

