“Corn prices clawed their way back to positive territory, despite continued weakness in the equity and energy markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Gains were limited on ample global supplies of corn. Hearing that some folks are trying to pick some corn with moisture around 15-18% and test weights still below 53 pounds.”
“Corn futures tried to bounce off Mondays lows on some short covering,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Managed funds continue to add to net corn position. Lack of any follow-through buying limited today’s gains. Lower U.S. equity and energy trade also offered resistance. The corn chart is suggesting a lower price trend.”