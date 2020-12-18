Corn prices rose on strength in the soybean market and crop concerns from dryness in South America, according to CHS Hedging. Extended weather outlooks suggest a drier pattern for Southern Brazil and much of Argentina. Underlying support came from decent demand and a weaker U.S. dollar.
Corn closed sharply higher on the session and achieved a contract high close, supported by a continued strong demand tone plus talk of dryness issues in Argentina, according to The Hightower Report.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.