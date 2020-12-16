Corn traded higher in part on talk that the 2021 South American corn crop could be 10 million metric tons below the current USDA estimate, according to ADM Investor Services.
Ethanol production for the week ending December 11 was down from the previous week and the Brazilian government has not extended its tariff-free quota, which is negative for the U.S. ethanol industry, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.
CropWatch Weekly Update
