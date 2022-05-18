Corn futures were weaker overnight with nearby July fractionally lower to 8.00 as the market starts to chop around that pivotal price area, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Decent planting progress faces potential rain delays as we pass the mid-point of May with growers in North Dakota and northern Minnesota feeling the brunt of the pressure to get their crop seeded.
Corn
