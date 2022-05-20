 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn markets are pressured by “a much weaker wheat market,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “Much of the Corn Belt has seen good planting progress after a slow start but there is still slow progress being made in parts of North Dakota and Minnesota.”

“With only six trading days remaining in the month of May, December corn futures are on track to have their first monthly close lower since December 2021,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Spillover weakness from wheat is dragging on corn futures, which are staying within the same range of the last two months.”

Corn futures were weaker overnight with nearby July fractionally lower to 8.00 as the market starts to chop around that pivotal price area, sa…

Trader’s will be watching today’s crop progress report, expecting to see good planting progress this past week in all but northern areas, said…

Corn export inspections continue above 1mmt/week with yesterday’s report at 1.036mmt, but this was the lowest amount in 19 weeks, according to…

Outside markets are bearish on the corn market, Total Farm Marketing said. The “further erosion of the wheat market” is weighing on corn as we…

The corn market was mixed with July futures higher and December futures down, according to CHS Hedging.

Corn markets rose overnight off support from yesterday, but markets will wait until today’s report to choose a full direction, CHS Hedging sai…

Argentina’s corn export limit could be raised from 30 million metric tons to 35 million tons depending on how the rest of its harvest goes, wh…

Corn futures ended sharply higher, following the trend of the wheat market, according to ADM Investor Services.

Private exporters reported sales of 612,000 metric tons of corn for delivery to China, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. Of the total, 6…

Yesterday’s crop progress report showed the corn crop is 49% planted nationwide, down from the 5-year average of 67%. However, states like Iow…

