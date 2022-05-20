Corn markets are pressured by “a much weaker wheat market,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “Much of the Corn Belt has seen good planting progress after a slow start but there is still slow progress being made in parts of North Dakota and Minnesota.”
“With only six trading days remaining in the month of May, December corn futures are on track to have their first monthly close lower since December 2021,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Spillover weakness from wheat is dragging on corn futures, which are staying within the same range of the last two months.”