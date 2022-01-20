Talk of increased demand for U.S. corn exports and lower South America supply offers support, Total Farm Marketing said. “There were rumors that China buying 1.5 mmt of U.S. new crop corn as a gesture of good faith as negotiations begin on the Phase 2 trade deal with U.S. after falling short of buying agreed U.S. Ag goods under the terms of the Phase 1 trade deal.”
“Outside markets will likely continue to take cue from money flow in other markets, so this will be something to keep on your radar through the rest of the week,” Blue Line Futures said.