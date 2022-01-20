 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Corn

Talk of increased demand for U.S. corn exports and lower South America supply offers support, Total Farm Marketing said. “There were rumors that China buying 1.5 mmt of U.S. new crop corn as a gesture of good faith as negotiations begin on the Phase 2 trade deal with U.S. after falling short of buying agreed U.S. Ag goods under the terms of the Phase 1 trade deal.”

“Outside markets will likely continue to take cue from money flow in other markets, so this will be something to keep on your radar through the rest of the week,” Blue Line Futures said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Weekend rains in Argentina were thought to be too late for much of the corn crop. Support also came from rallying wheat prices, according to C…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Optimism for fewer planted acres in the U.S. next year has supported higher corn futures, along with the fact that the South American crop cou…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Risk-on buying pushed some deferred contracts to new highs and rumors of China buying helped support prices, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are expected to continue moving lower on improving South American weather “and the lower trade in soybeans,” CHS Hedging’s Patti …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

The International Grains Council decreased its estimate of world corn production by 5 million metric tons to 1,207 million tons due to drought…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The International Grains Council (IGC) decreased their estimate of world corn production by 5mmt, to 1207mmt, due to drought damage in South A…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Fundamentally, corn remains bullish through at least the 2022-2023 marketing year, making it an attractive hold for investors. But both the na…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The March corn contract is testing its uptrend line, “but has not breached it yet,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn starts the final day of 2021 ¼ to 1 cent per bushel lower. The sell off yesterday brought the front months back below $6 per bushel with …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market finished lower as better rain chances over the next 15 days in South America put pressure on prices, according to CHS Hedging.

