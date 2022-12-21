People are also reading…
“Futures had a strong day getting support from a stronger wheat market and outside positive influence,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The crude oil market over $2/barrel helped corn. Ukraine’s agriculture minister says their 2022/23 corn production could fall to 22-23 mmt vs. 41.9 mmt in 2021 due to lower harvested acres.”
“Not much change with the South American forecast as rains Friday thru Sunday will bring short term relief to Argentina with some rain reaching Southern Brazil by early next week,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Cooler but mostly dry conditions next week.”