“With plenty of northern corn areas hit with snow this week, and 1 million tons of corn stalled on the river in Brazil due to shallow water levels, short-term factors are positive,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
The USDA’s export report today showed 2.5MMT of U.S. corn exported with China a big buyer. “That’s the highest we’ve seen,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading noting that these numbers are supportive to corn prices.
Corn futures are fractionally mixed this morning while the national average basis is the strongest in three months, and spreads have narrowed, Brugler Marketing said this morning.