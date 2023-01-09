People are also reading…
“Futures failed to hold on to some gains from earlier in the day, and lower wheat and soybean markets didn’t help either,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Estimates for Thursday’s report show yields will increase by .2 bu/ac to 172.5 bu/ac and ending stocks increased to 1.314 bln bushels vs. 1.257 in December.”
“Export inspections at only 16 mln bu. were below expectations of 20 – 35 mln and down 42% from the previous week,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “YTD inspections at 394 mln are down 29% from year ago, vs. the USDA forecast of down 16%. We look for the USDA to lower their current export forecast of 2.075 bln by another 50 – 75 mln.”