Corn

Corn

“Tight supplies in the U.S. along with tightening world grain prices suggest that corn prices, while choppy, could also remain mostly range bound,” Total Farm Marketing said today.

Slow U.S. farmer selling and talk of increase U.S. export demand offers support to corn prices even though they are starting the week slightly lower, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.

Corn was trading both sides of unchanged overnight but is currently near the lower end of the trading range as weather forecasts are improving for dry areas within the Midwest and the Northern Plains, said Michaela White of CHS Hedging who sees this trend to continue today.

