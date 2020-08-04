“Crop conditions reported yesterday were steady with last week at 72% good/excellent, up 9% from the 10-year average,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Conditions improved in Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota and Kansas but declined in Iowa due to lack of moisture in the western half of the state. Lack of threatening near-term forecasts.”
“Corn market has cash under $3.00, and I am wondering if a lot of the grain traders and users may think that this is low enough,” Dan Morgan, with VBI Co., said. “With the government sending out money, there may be farmers who will be reluctant to sell their cash grain until after the first of the year, especially if they are on cash accounting.”