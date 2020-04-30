.
May corn finished up 7 cents at $3.11 ½, while July corn closed up 5 ½ cents at $3.20. Hightower says corn prices were able to extend their recovery for a second session. Early strength in the energy market help improve the prospects for increased ethanol demand.
Stewart-Peterson says higher energy prices provided some outside market support, adding the US dollar traded lower for the fifth session in a row. “Corn futures posted bullish key reversals yesterday despite a 4.6% drop in ethanol grind week-over week,” they said.