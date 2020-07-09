“Supporting prices was a slight reduction to the Brazilian second crop corn estimate by CONAB,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Weather forecasters are more aligned with reduced precipitation and increasing temperatures for the second half of July. Yet today’s radar again indicated significant rainfall in parts of the upper Midwest.”
“We are starting to settle in and define a trading range,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. Any good news from the USDA tomorrow could spur additional short covering, he said.