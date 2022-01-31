 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn futures overnight made new highs to start the week as South American corn crop losses could reach 20 mmt, and U.S. 2021/22 carryout could slip to 1.20 bil. bu. due to higher ethanol and export demand. “The trade is also concerned that the conflict over Ukraine’s independence could slow the 700 mil bu of corn exports they are expected to ship over the remainder of their market year,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report.

On the continuous corn chart, March has hit the highest levels since July of 2021 with contract highs, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging this morning. In his forecast, he said, “As long as support remains in ag markets and crude, we may see prices remain in the green. Futures are approaching overbought territory when looking at the RSI and could be due for a correction.”

The Hightower report also sees the possibility of a correction. “With the mixed weather forecast, the overbought condition of the market and a new contract high early today, the market seems vulnerable to a short-term correction. A lower close today would be a key reversal,” The Report said.

