 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

“The corn market had a choppy, low volume day of trade today with a weakening trend into the close,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “CONAB lowered their estimate of Brazil’s corn crop by 3mmt to 93.385 mmt. The average trade estimate for Monday’s report is 92.21 mmt. (June USDA was 98.5 mmt.)”

“Corn futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Noon US Midwest weather maps added rain for central Midwest next week. Our weather guy could see a ridge building late next week across parts of the upper Midwest. Trade est. US weekly corn sales near 100-950 mt vs 82 mt last week.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Going into the weekend, fundamentals are supportive, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. “That still has the potential to propel the market highe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets gapped lower today as better weather helped prices hit limit levels, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The long-term weather forecast does not look good enough for a record yield this year,” The Hightower Report said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures are firm this morning after seeing follow-through movement to the downside from Tuesday’s sharp sell-off. “The limit-down drop pu…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The corn market held support at the bottom of its wedge pattern, but the 20 day moving average in the December contract has crossed below the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

“Corn futures are setting themselves up to see the biggest weekly gain since 2011, with prices seeing a 14% gain this week according to a Reut…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

With corn acres nearly 1 mln less than expected yesterday, it marks the second year that traders were overestimating planting, Jerry Gidel of …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News