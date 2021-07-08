“The corn market had a choppy, low volume day of trade today with a weakening trend into the close,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “CONAB lowered their estimate of Brazil’s corn crop by 3mmt to 93.385 mmt. The average trade estimate for Monday’s report is 92.21 mmt. (June USDA was 98.5 mmt.)”
“Corn futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Noon US Midwest weather maps added rain for central Midwest next week. Our weather guy could see a ridge building late next week across parts of the upper Midwest. Trade est. US weekly corn sales near 100-950 mt vs 82 mt last week.”