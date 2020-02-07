Hightower says the estimate for Brazilian corn production is expected to be near 100.85 MT, slightly lower than January numbers. Production in Argentina is expected to be slightly lower as well. Traders are looking for U.S. ending stocks to come in around 1.864 billion bushels in USDA’s supply and demand update.
Corn futures started the morning up 1 ½ cents. Barchart.com says USDA’s export sales report indicated corn totals at 1.28 MT, which was at the high end of expectations. Sales for 2020 were below most forecasts.