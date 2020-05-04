“Corn futures stumbled on heightened tensions between the US and China from the Coronavirus,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from ongoing disruption to the ethanol and livestock markets. Farmers continue to plant corn ahead of any measurable rain event and weather forecasts suggesting a cooler temperatures this week.”
Exports and weather trends were affecting corn markets Monday. “A flash sale of 115,800 tonnes to unknown destinations was announced this morning as buyers target value-level US corn supplies,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Energies are down this morning, and US weather has been conducive to plating activities in most areas of the country.”