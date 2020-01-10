Futures are trading higher ahead of this morning’s reports, said Ryan Kelbrants of CHS Hedging. Brugler Marketing is also watching corn “tick up” in advance of USDA reports this morning. If the USDA reports show a shift to tighter stocks than the last three to four years, it may offer support for corn prices, The Hightower Report said.
Meanwhile, Agroconsult estimates Brazil’s corn exports this year below last year at 37 million tonnes, down from 2019's 43.3 million. “Tensions in the Middle East were also cited as possible hindrance to exports,” Allendale said.