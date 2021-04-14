The market faces the potential for extremely tight ending stocks for the new crop season, and dryness in parts of Brazil plus dryness and parts of the U.S. during the planting season helped to spark the buying, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Corn futures reached a new contract high in the December today after higher overnight trading tacked on 5 to 6 cents to the December contract, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Weather forecasts look mostly clear for the Corn Belt with below normal temperatures while the southern portion of Brazil continues to be dry, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.