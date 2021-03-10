“Weaker across the board today as the disappointment from a lack of changes to the balance sheet yesterday weighed on the market,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The upward trends in both May and December futures remain in place. We continue to not see any flash sales from the USDA despite rumors China had been looking for summer corn from the U.S.”
Analysts are also watching ethanol trends.
“Weekly U.S. ethanol production was up 10% from last week but still down 10% from last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Stocks were down 1% from last week and 9% from last year. Margins are improving. This could increase processors demand for corn.”