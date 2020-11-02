“Corn futures slipped lower on favorable U.S. harvest weather and concern that increasing cases of U.S. COVID will reduce feed, food and fuel demand,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…December corn futures rallied from an August low near $3.20 to a recent high near $4.20 on dry U.S. weather and increased China buying of U.S. corn and now ethanol.”
“The corn market traded lower on improving weather conditions over the weekend and this week for harvest activity to resume and should most likely get wrapped up by the weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Additional pressure came from fund selling ahead of tomorrow’s U.S. Presidential election.”