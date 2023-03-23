People are also reading…
Despite the higher start, trends in both the May or December contract are lower, CHS Hedging said. “Ethanol production rates are running below the USDA ethanol target by nearly 40 million gallons.”
Mexican imports of corn for the 2023/24 marketing year are seen at 17.9 mln tonnes, according to an attache from the USDA. “Driven by increased demand from the livestock and starch sectors, corn imports are forecast at 17.9 MMT in MY 2023/24, a 3% increase over the previous year.”