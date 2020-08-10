While the U.S. supply outlook remains burdensome, there are some concerns over lower production due to weather for China and Ukraine which could impact the world supply and demand report and there is also talk of more soybean acres and perhaps less corn acres for South America, The Hightower Report said.
Traders are expecting USDA to show crop conditions unchanged to perhaps 1 point lower in the good-excellent categories tonight, Brugler Marketing said.. Some analysts are also indicating that USDA’s August corn production estimate has been larger than the average trade guess in each of the past five years.