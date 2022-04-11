Livestock moving higher to open week

Cattle futures finished higher to start the week and hog futures finished mostly higher as well, according to Total Farm Marketing.
June cattle closed lower on the session and June hogs closed moderately higher, according to The Hightower Report.
Cattle futures finished higher to start the week and hog futures finished mostly higher as well, according to Total Farm Marketing.
June cattle closed lower on the session and June hogs closed moderately higher, according to The Hightower Report.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.