“Uncertainty continues about the economic impact from coronavirus and the outcome of next week’s U.S. Presidential election, said of Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging this morning.
“It feels like the tone has shifted from supply and demand fundamentals to short-term risk off consolidation, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons noting that wheat, corn and soybeans are all lower this morning following the trend of Wednesday.
Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures, also commented on the uncertainty today following Wednesday’s “sell first, ask questions later,” attitude.