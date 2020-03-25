There are continued concerns about the supply in grain markets due to effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Allendale said. That kept markets mixed overnight, they said.
A stimulus package to help combat some of the economic difficulties brought on by coronavirus was agreed upon overnight. According to the USA Today report, the $2 trln bill will include one-time payments of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child, and include “$367 billion for small businesses, $500 billion for loans to larger industries, $100 billion for hospitals and the health care system, $600 more per week in unemployment benefits for those out of work.”