Grain markets remained quiet and uncertain as growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in China continued to weigh on commodity markets. The death toll from the outbreak rose to 132 with almost 1,500 new cases over the last day, Allendale said.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign the USMCA today at the White House, said Michaela White, CHS Hedging. However, John Payne of Daniels Trading, said he doesn’t think that after 2½ years of negotiating there will be much “price action” around the actual signing of the agreement.
Meanwhile, the market is still awaiting signs of an increase in Chinese demand as promised in the signing of the phase one trade deal, Allendale said.