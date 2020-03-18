The ball is in Washington's court now, and it will be up to the congress and the President to get the bailout package through, said John Payne of Daniels Trading. There is tremendous short-term political risk to the markets right now.
“We are certainly not out of the woods concerning the coronavirus. I don’t think we’ve turned that corner,” said Joe Vaclacik of Standard Grain.
The situation in ports in Argentina could become more common, according to The Hightower Report. There could be some concerns if shipments of seed and fertilizer for the new crop season are disrupted. The main focus of the market has been coronavirus and the potential impact on global demand.