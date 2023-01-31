Corrective selling pushes grains lower

Corn, soybeans, and wheat are starting the day slightly lower on corrective selling and pressure from outside markets, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging. Stock futures in the U.S. are trading lower, in line with Asia and Europe as investors face the same concerns of inflation and higher interest rates.
Argentina’s forecast changed to drier in the seven– to 10-day outlook which added strength to Monday’s price, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The rally was fueled by buying that thinks the drought returns, which is not the consensus of all the weather models. Forecast volatility will remain a key component of each day’s price movement. Sub-zero Midwest lows will be seen tonight but a quick warm up to seasonal temperatures is expected by the weekend.
Ukrainian grain production is probably going to fall again this year, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. A farmer group in Ukraine believes that corn acreage could decline by 30% to 35% in 2023. Harvested corn acreage declined by 27% in 2022. “We could end up with planted acreage in Ukraine that was half what it was before the invasion, which is really phenomenal,” he said.