 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corrective selling pushes grains lower

Corn, soybeans, and wheat are starting the day slightly lower on corrective selling and pressure from outside markets, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging. Stock futures in the U.S. are trading lower, in line with Asia and Europe as investors face the same concerns of inflation and higher interest rates.

People are also reading…

Argentina’s forecast changed to drier in the seven– to 10-day outlook which added strength to Monday’s price, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The rally was fueled by buying that thinks the drought returns, which is not the consensus of all the weather models. Forecast volatility will remain a key component of each day’s price movement. Sub-zero Midwest lows will be seen tonight but a quick warm up to seasonal temperatures is expected by the weekend.

Ukrainian grain production is probably going to fall again this year, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. A farmer group in Ukraine believes that corn acreage could decline by 30% to 35% in 2023. Harvested corn acreage declined by 27% in 2022. “We could end up with planted acreage in Ukraine that was half what it was before the invasion, which is really phenomenal,” he said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Soybeans are up, in part, on hope for more export sales to China economy as its economy is recovering, but also the concern that it can fill m…

Soybeans

“Soybeans were higher led by the March contract finishing 21 cents higher while the November contract was only 7 ¾ cents higher as it struggle…

Corn exports dip but stay strong

Export news was top of mind Thursday. “US corn export sales were 35.8 mb for 22/23 and were down 20% from last week’s large number, but up 46%…

Soybeans

Soybeans had a quiet trading overnight “with deferred contracts stronger,” CHS Hedging said. They noted that calendar spreads are correcting.

Soybeans

March soybean markets tested the 50-day moving average overnight “and is holding above it so far,” CHS Hedging said. “Recent rains in Argentin…

Soybeans

Brazil’s Deral expects the Southern state of Paran will yield 20.7 MMT of soybeans via their most recent forecast. That is down by 3% citing t…

Corn

Corn markets are trading both sides of unchanged overnight and “seeks a trend for the day,” CHS Hedging said. “Ukraine is estimated to have 90…

Wheat

Export sales of wheat were 561,000 metric tons versus estimates of 150,000 to 575,000, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

Wheat

Cold weather is expected for much of the Midwest and Southern plains to finish January, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News