Soybeans reached a new two-week high today before closing with a moderate gain. Hightower says a shift toward drier conditions for southern Brazil providing beans with some underlying support. Optimism remains that China will resume purchasing beans once the coronavirus outbreak is contained.
Concerns that China may buy beans, pork and beef if they purchase U.S. products rather than feed grains helped pressure corn prices Thursday. ADM Ag Market View says domestic cash basis remains firm due to the lack of selling from farmers.