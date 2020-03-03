Top countries are discussing how to handle coronavirus, with no decisions about monetary support quite yet. “The Chinese government will step up its efforts in supporting transportation and logistics firms,” Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said. “They also stated that China grain output must stay stable during the coronavirus outbreak.”
Meanwhile, China could be facing another production issue – Locusts. “The desert locusts have already ravaged crops and pastures in several countries in east Africa and swarms have spread into India and Pakistan,” Allendale said, as the Chinese government is starting to warn against them.