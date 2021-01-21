 Skip to main content
COVID cases, vaccinations driving demand

Chinese COVID cases have been ramping higher, forcing them to increase efforts to slow the spread of the virus, CHS Hedging said. “So far, clusters of cases have been reported in multiple regions, but the majority of the cases have been in rural areas as families traveled back and forth from their homes.”

With a new presidential administration officially in place as of yesterday, Joe Biden is looking for a $1.9 trillion stimulus package from congress, CHS Hedging said.

Total Farm Marketing said with Biden’s lofty vaccination plan, inoculating 100 mln Americans in 100 days, “some feel that could be key to food and fuel demand.”

Export sales data will not be released on Thursday morning due to the Monday holiday. That report will come out Friday morning.

