Damage from the impacts of coronavirus continues to “dominate markets,” Allendale said. Soybeans are higher on supply tensions from South America, while Corn futures are lower on continued worries about ethanol demand after President Trump extended social-distancing guidelines for another 30 days.
Tomorrow marks the prospective plantings and grains stocks report, with average estimates expecting little-to-no change from the Ag Forum numbers given from the USDA in February, Allendale said. That would put corn acres around 94 mln, soybeans at 85 mln acres and wheat at 45 mln acres.
Grain stocks are estimated to come in around 8.134 bln bushels of corn, 2.228 bln bushels of soybeans and 1.430 bln bushels of wheat.